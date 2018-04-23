Border Patrol Agents Treat Man Injured in UTV Rollover

Nogales, Arizona - Nogales Station Border Patrol agents encountered a male U.S. citizen Sunday night who had sustained multiple injuries after being ejected from his utility vehicle (UTV) when it overturned on the dirt portion of Ruby Road north of town.

An agent patrolling the area found the man on the unpaved portion of Ruby Road near mile marker 10 and immediately called for help. Another agent nearby, trained as an emergency medical technician, responded and stabilized and treated the injured man until the arrival of additional emergency medical technicians and an air ambulance. The man was then flown to a Tucson hospital for advanced medical care.

In the Tucson Sector’s harsh desert environment, Border Patrol security operations often turn into humanitarian rescue missions. Border Patrol officials encourage anyone in distress, or witnessing others in distress, to call 9-1-1 or activate a rescue beacon before a casualty occurs. Tucson Sector currently has more than 275 EMTs and 22 paramedics ready to assist anyone in need.