Phoenix Woman Smuggling Heroin Arrested

Nogales, Arizona - Nogales Station Border Patrol agents arrested a 31-year-old Phoenix woman at the Interstate 19 Immigration Checkpoint Thursday morning after discovering a half pound of heroin concealed on her body.

Agents referred a passenger shuttle van for a secondary immigration inspection of the occupants. A subsequent search of a U.S. citizen female passenger led to the discovery of two bundles of heroin on her person.

Agents arrested the woman, seized the heroin, and transported both to the Nogales Border Patrol Station for processing. The case was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.