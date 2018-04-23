Operation Stonegarden Seizes more than $90K in Narcotics

Marana, Arizona - Border Patrol agents partnered with Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers in Operation Stonegarden seized more than 30 lbs. of methamphetamine and arrested a U.S. citizen during a traffic stop Monday on Interstate 10 near Marana.

That afternoon, a trooper stopped a sedan traveling westbound for a traffic violation. A subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of 26 packages of methamphetamine, worth an excess of $90,000.

The driver was arrested for the possession and transportation of dangerous drugs and faces felony charges with the Pima County Attorney’s Office.

Collaboration between state, local, tribal and federal law enforcement agencies has created a greater force against transnational criminal organizations in southern Arizona, disrupting illicit activities in border communities.

Operation Stonegarden is a Department of Homeland Security program that grants funds to other law enforcement agencies to enhance and strengthen border security throughout the United States.