Tucson Man Sentenced to Prison for Threatening to Kill Congresswoman

Tucson, Arizona - On April 18, 2018, Steve Martan, 58, of Tucson, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Cindy K. Jorgenson to 15 months’ imprisonment. Martan had previously pleaded guilty to three counts of influencing, impeding, or retaliating against a federal official by threatening.

On May 2, 4, and 10, 2017, Martan left a total of six threatening messages for Congresswoman Martha McSally on her congressional office voicemail. Martan was identified through caller identification and subscriber information and was in possession of the phone used to leave these messages when he was arrested on May 11, 2017.

The investigation in this case was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, with assistance from the United States Capitol Police. The prosecution was handled by Angela W. Woolridge, Assistant U.S. Attorney, District of Arizona, Tucson.