Tsaile Man Sentenced to 20 Years’ Imprisonment for Sexual Abuse of a Minor and Child Pornography

Phoenix, Arizona - Earlier this month, Douglas Dane Jones, 41, of Tsaile, Arizona, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Diane J. Humetewa to 20 years’ imprisonment, to be followed by lifetime supervised release with mandatory sex offender registration and conditions. Jones had previously pleaded guilty to sexual abuse of a minor and production of child pornography.

Jones sexually abused the victim over the course of several months in 2017. Jones also produced child pornography. The victim’s family brought the matter to the attention of law enforcement authorities. Agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation promptly began an investigation, which led to Jones’ arrest and prosecution. Jones and the victim are both members of the Navajo Nation, and the abuse occurred both within the Navajo Nation Reservation and outside of it, including in the city of Chandler, Arizona.

The investigation in this case was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Chandler Police Department, with the assistance of other federal, state, and tribal agencies. The prosecution was handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney William G. Voit, District of Arizona, Phoenix.