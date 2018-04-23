St. David Man Sentenced to 108 Months for Bank Robberies

Tucson, Arizona - Tuesday, James Dewayne Munkus, 55, of St. David, Arizona, was sentenced by U.S. Chief District Judge Raner C. Collins to 108 months’ imprisonment. Munkus had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of bank robbery.

Using a fake bomb, Munkus robbed an eastside branch of Pima Federal Credit Union on January 9, 2017, taking over $3,000. Five days later, Munkus used a handgun to rob an eastside branch of US Bank of over $64,000. Law enforcement officers apprehended Munkus in Gadsden, Alabama, on March 21, 2017.

The investigation in this case was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Tucson Police Department. The prosecution was handled by Matthew C. Cassell, Assistant U.S. Attorney, District of Arizona, Tucson.