COVID Christmas story

Cleveland, Ohio - The resurgence of the COVID pandemic is, once again, shutting down eateries across the land. The Nighttown Club in Cleveland Heights, OH is no exception. On the day before the restaurant was set to shut down this time around something of a miracle happened that brought smiles to its owner, Brendan Ring, and his employees, according to the Association of Mature American Citizens.

In walked a customer, ordered a beer at the bar, presented his credit card and signed the receipt, adding a $3,000 tip to his $7.00 tab. The unidentified patron, took one sip of his beer, got up and headed for the door, nodding to Ring and saying “share it with your employees.”