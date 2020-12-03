Child Molester Arrested South of Laredo

News

Laredo, Texas - United States Border Patrol agents assigned to the Laredo South Station apprehended a convicted child molester south of Laredo.

The arrest occurred on the night of November 27, when agents apprehended a group of eight individuals near the Riverhill Subdivision who were in the United States illegally. One of the individuals was identified as Oscar Melgoza-Barajas, a 36-year old Mexican national. During processing, records checks revealed that Melgoza-Barajas had been convicted of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child under 13 in August 2004 in Chicago, Illinois. He was sentenced to six years and six months confinement and is registered as a sex offender. Records checks further revealed that he has been previously deported from the United States.

Oscar Melgoza-Barajas

Melgoza-Barajas is being criminally charged for his immigration violations and will be remanded into custody of the U.S. Marshals.

Due to the perseverance of Laredo Sector agents, this dangerous criminal was taken into custody and kept from reaching our communities. The vision of the U.S. Border Patrol is to enhance the Nation’s security through innovation, intelligence, collaboration, and public trust.