President Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Appoint the Following Individuals to Key Administration Posts

Washington, DC - Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to appoint the following individuals to key positions in his Administration:

Pamella DeVos, of Michigan, to be a Member of the Board of Trustees of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

Robert Castellani, of South Carolina, to be a Member of the Board of Trustees of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

Brian D. Ballard, of Florida, to be a Member of the Board of Trustees of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

Mary Helen Bowers, of South Carolina, to be a Member of the Board of Trustees of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

David Marchick, of the District of Columbia, to be a Member of the United States Holocaust Memorial Council.

Jeffrey Miller, of Texas, to be a Member of the United States Holocaust Memorial Council.

Adam S. Boehler, of the District of Columbia, to be a Member of the United States Holocaust Memorial Council.

Jimmy Resnick, of Florida, to be a Member of the United States Holocaust Memorial Council.

Daniel Huff, of Massachusetts, to be a Member of the United States Holocaust Memorial Council.

Heidi H. Stirrup, of Virginia, to be a Member of the Board of Visitors to the United States Air Force Academy.

Wes Spurlock, of California, to be a Member of the Board of Visitors to the United States Air Force Academy.

John Coale, of the District of Columbia, to be a Member of the Board of Visitors to the United States Naval Academy.

Eugene R. Lutz, of New York, to be a Member of the Board of Visitors to the United States Merchant Marine Academy.

Professor Steve H. Hanke, of Maryland, to be a Member of the Board of Directors of the National Board for Education Sciences.

Dale Ahlquist, of Minnesota, to be a Member of the Board of Directors of the National Board for Education Sciences.

Thomas Emanuel Dans, of Texas, to be a Member of the Arctic Research Commission.

Crawford Patkotak, of Alaska, to be a Member of the Arctic Research Commission.

Robert Benedict Bowes, of Virginia, to be a Member of the Community Development Advisory Board.

Garrick Davis, of Virginia, to be a Member of the Board of Trustees of the American Folklife Center.

Yesli Vega, of Virginia, to be a Member of the President’s Advisory Commission on Hispanic Prosperity.

Marcia Lee Kelly, of California, to be a Member of the Committee for the Preservation of the White House.

Brian H. Hook, of Iowa, to be a Member of the Board of Trustees of the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars in the Smithsonian Institution.

Ray W. Washburne, of Texas, to be a Member of the National Security Education Board.

David R. Legates, of Delaware, to be a Member of the President’s Committee on the National Medal of Science.