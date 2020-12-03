News

Washington, DC - Three Nominations Sent to the Senate:

William Patrick Joseph Kimmitt, of Virginia, to be a Member of the United States International Trade Commission for a term expiring June 16, 2029, vice F. Scott Kieff, term expired.

Eldon P. Regua, of California, to be Representative of the United States of America to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, with the rank and status of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary.

Ricky Roden, of Alabama, to be a Member of the Board of Directors of the Tennessee Valley Authority for the remainder of the term expiring May 18, 2021, vice James R. Thompson, III.