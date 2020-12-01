Thirty Individuals Apprehended in Harboring Cases

News

Laredo, Texas - U.S. Border Patrol agents working collaboratively with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Laredo Police Department (LPD), apprehended 30 individuals in two separate human smuggling harboring cases that were developed within 12 hours of each other in Laredo.

The first incident occurred on the morning of November 25, when the combined agencies acted on suspicious activity that was observed at a home on Logan Avenue. The property consisted of four structures; nine individuals were encountered inside the first structure who were determined to be illegally in the United States. As they were being taken into custody, another individual exited from one of the other structures. A subsequent search led to the discovery of 13 individuals who were illegally in the United States. No other persons were found on the property. The 22 total individuals arrested were from the countries of Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador.

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents discovered these

aliens being harbored at a residence on Logan Avenue

in Laredo, Texas.

Less than 12 hours later, Laredo Sector agents, HSI, and LPD responded to a report of suspicious activity at a motel on San Bernardo Avenue. The collaborating law enforcement group conducted search of two rooms at the motel. Eight individuals were encountered in the rooms who were in the United States illegally from Mexico. They were taken into custody by the U.S. Border Patrol pending further investigation.

Both of these incidents demonstrate the collaborative efforts by U.S. Border Patrol agents and law enforcement partners to target criminal activity in our communities. By fostering partnerships with other agencies, agents can effectively target multi-jurisdictional violations bringing violators of the law to justice. Their commitment to Public Service is foremost in their duties. The Vision of the Laredo Sector is to enhance the Nation’s security through innovation, intelligence, collaboration, and community trust.