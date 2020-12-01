Border Patrol Agents Rescue 13

News

Santa Teresa, New Mexico – U.S. Border Patrol Agents rescue a group off the face of Mt. Cristo Rey along with a female who sustained injuries during her attempt to enter illegally.

Aliens huddling in the cold.

Santa Teresa Border Patrol Agents conducting surveillance near Mt. Cristo Rey and Sunland Park areas observed individuals illegally crossing the border shortly after midnight on November 24. The group’s attempt to walk down the rocky terrain in total darkness proved to be dangerous for them. Instead, the group decided to huddle together for warmth and wait for the Border Patrol Search Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) team to lead them to safety.

The limited infrastructure and natural concealment in the Mt. Cristo Rey area provide a prime location for Transnational Criminal Organizations to exploit and smuggle groups. The treacherous terrain through this mountainous area also poses many dangers for migrants.

Another rescue occurred a few hours later 11 miles west of the Santa Teresa port of entry. At approximately 4 a.m., Border Patrol Agents located a 49-year-old female from Guatemala who sustained serious injuries while being guided by smugglers. Agents on all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) were the first to reach her in the desolate area. A Supervisory EMT on scene medically determined she needed a higher level of care and she was transported to a nearby hospital via ambulance.

Injured female receiving care.

“Almost every day U.S. Border Patrol agents pivot from defenders of the homeland to first responders as they encounter people who are being placed in dangerous situations by smugglers trying to make a buck,” said U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector Chief Gloria Chavez. “I encourage anyone who has influence in the lives of people who are considering entering the country illegally to urge them not to. Their health and safety are not worth the risk.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-635-2509.