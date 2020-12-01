CBP Arrests Man Wanted for Child Sexual Assault

News

Dallas, Texas - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Dallas/Fort Worth International (DFW) Airport arrested a traveler wanted for sexual assault of a child, November 22.

The suspect was turned over to the Texas

Department of Public Safety.

CBP officers intercepted Jose Alfaro, a 66-year-old U.S. citizen, as he disembarked a flight from El Salvador over the weekend. A warrant out of Galveston,Texas was issued for Alfaro for aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony.

“CBP officers are vigilant and trained to detect, identify and apprehend wanted suspects,” said Timothy Lemaux, Dallas Area Port Director. “As a law enforcement agency, our officers are committed to carrying out our mission of protecting our Nation.”

CBP officers arrested Alfaro and turned him over to the Texas Department of Public Safety at DFW Airport. Charges and allegations contained in criminal complaints are merely accusations. Suspects are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The men and women of CBP are responsible for enforcing more than 400 U.S. laws and regulations for more than 40 different agencies. On a typical day in fiscal year 2019, CBP officers conducted 23 arrests of wanted criminals at U.S. ports of entry.