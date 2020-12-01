Illegal Aliens Found Hiding in Trunk at Immigration Checkpoint

News

Yuma, Arizona - Yuma Sector Border Patrol Agents assigned to the Blythe Station arrested two U.S. citizens after finding two illegal aliens hidden in the trunk of their vehicle at the Highway 78 immigration checkpoint.

Two U.S. citizens were arrested for

transporting two illegal aliens.

Agents referred a Nissan Sentra to the checkpoint’s secondary inspection at approximately 1:20 p.m. During a search of the vehicle, agents located two Mexican nationals hiding in the trunk. Agents arrested the female driver and male passenger for alien smuggling and seized their vehicle. The illegal aliens were also arrested for immigration violations and returned to Mexico.

Smugglers, who are driven only by financial gains, have no regard for their human cargo and often hide them in confined spaces like a vehicle’s trunk in an effort to sneak them past law enforcement and through federal checkpoints. Luckily, this incident did not prove to be successful for these two smugglers and the aliens were found to be in good health.