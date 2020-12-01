Second Lady Karen Pence Unveils the 2020 Christmas Decorations at the Vice President’s Residence

News

Washington, DC - The cherished memories and treasured traditions of the Christmas Season are on full display at the Vice President’s Residence. Today, Second Lady Karen Pence unveiled the 2020 Christmas decorations and theme “Old Fashioned Christmas,” which highlights the simple joys and vintage feels of the holiday season. Mrs. Pence selected the theme and over the last few months oversaw the creative design process.

The Residence is filled with many natural elements such as pine cones, seasonal berries, and grapevines. The use of rustic elements like burlap, galvanized aluminum, red and holiday plaid ribbons, and lanterns fill the rooms of the Residence. This year’s decorating also features traditional sleds, a toboggan, and gingerbread ornaments. Devers Design in Arlington, Virginia assisted in the design and installation of the decorations. Over the course of five days, workers used 600 yards of burlap and plaid ribbon; displayed more than 1,000 ornaments; wrapped 250 packages; and hung 35 wreaths.

On the outside of the Residence, 500 yards of cedar garland and 130 velvet bows hang on the gates encircling the Residence property. A total of seven Christmas trees, provided by Wyckoff’s Christmas Tree Farm LLC in Belvidere, New Jersey, are placed throughout the historic home and decorated with twinkle lights and Old Fashioned ornaments. One Christmas tree is on display outside the Residence and decorated with multi color twinkle lights. A total of 700 yards of white twinkle lights are hung inside and outside the Residence.