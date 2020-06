News

Washington, DC - Justin Case of America Newscape interviews Eric Mittenthal, President of the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council.

They address:

• Hot dogs as an all-American food

• July as hot dog month

• Summer hot dog grilling season and how many hot dogs Americans eat

• Popularity of hot dogs on July 4th

• How are hot dogs made

• What’s in hot dogs

• Popular regional hot dog varieties

• Hot dog etiquette and best practices for condiments

• Hot dog history

• Is a hot dog a sandwich?

https://www.hot-dog.org