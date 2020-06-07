Governor Ducey D-Day Statement

News

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey Saturday released the following statement in recognition of the 76th anniversary of D-Day.

“On this day 76 years ago, 160,000 brave Allied troops launched the attack to retake the continent of Europe. American, Canadian, British and French allies put their lives on the line, at a time when the stakes could not be higher.



“Their aim: ‘Full victory — nothing else,’ according to General Dwight D. Eisenhower on the eve of battle. And his troops settled for no less. By the following spring, the Allied forces had accepted the unconditional surrender of Nazi Germany.



“Today, we remember and honor the courage and sacrifices of all those who risked their lives to turn back the tide of tyranny. And we resolve to carry forward and pass on to future generations the ideals for which they fought — freedom, liberty and peace.”