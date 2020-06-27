President Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Nominate and Appoint Individuals to Key Administration Posts

News

Washington, DC - Friday, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to nominate the following individuals to key positions in his Administration:

William Perry Pendley, of Wyoming, to be Director of the Bureau of Land Management.

William Perry Pendley currently serves as Deputy Director for Policy and Programs at the Bureau of Land Management. In this role, he has worked to increase recreational opportunities on and access to our Nation’s public lands, heighten concern for the impact of wild horses and burros on public lands, and increase awareness of the Bureau’s multiple-use mission.

Previously, Mr. Pendley was President of Mountain States Legal Foundation for 30 years and practiced law in the Washington, D.C. area. He also served in the Reagan administration as Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Interior for Energy and Minerals, and was an Attorney to Senator Clifford Hansen of Wyoming. Mr. Pendley received his B.A. and M.A. degrees from the George Washington University and his J.D. from the University of Wyoming. He also served as a Captain in the United States Marine Corps.

Allen Dickerson, of the District of Columbia, to be a Member of the Federal Election Commission.

Allen Dickerson is currently the Legal Director at the Institute for Free Speech, where he leads a nationwide First Amendment litigation practice. Previously, he was an Associate with Kirkland & Ellis, LLP. He also serves as Captain in the Judge Advocate General’s Corps, United States Army Reserve.

Mr. Dickerson received his undergraduate degree from Yale College and his J.D. from New York University School of Law.

Friday, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to appoint the following individuals to key positions in his Administration: Bill Haslam, of Tennessee, to be a Member and Chairman of the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars in the Smithsonian Institution.

John H. Frey, of Connecticut, to be a Member of the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation.