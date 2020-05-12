Going to great lengths

News

Yuma, Arizona - It turns out that necessity is not the mother of invention; it’s self-distancing in the era of the coronavirus pandemic, says the Association of Mature American Citizens.

An automobile engineer in India, for example, wanted to make sure he and his daughter would be safe while riding on his electric motorcycle. But the seating arrangement on a standard cycle just would not do if he was to adhere to distancing requirements. So, he took matters into his own hands and turned his electric bike into a proper vehicle for the task by building an extra-long COVID bike that would ensure proper distancing. His new vehicle keeps the pair a safe five feet apart while on the road.