He really wanted that car

Yuma, Arizona - He was dead set on buying a Lamborghini and so he took the family car and drove off, determined to make his big buy. But he didn’t get very far, reports the Association of Mature American Citizens. A Highway Patrol trooper spotted him as he was making his way through Weber County, Utah to the interstate and pulled him over, thinking he might be “an impaired driver.”

Turns out it was a five year old boy behind the wheel who explained that he had gotten into an argument with his mother who insisted that she was not going to buy him a Lamborghini. So, he took matters into his own hands, determined to drive to California to purchase the car himself. The trooper got him home safely, noting that the three dollars the boy had on him would hardly be enough for a down payment on the luxury auto, which can cost as much as $200,000.