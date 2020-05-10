News

Concept of Herd Immunity, or Community Immunity via Dr. Gregory Poland Mayo Clinic

Written by America Newscape America Newscape
Published: 10 May 2020 10 May 2020

Rochester, Minnesota - The concept of herd immunity, or community immunity, has sparked debate about whether it would control the spread of COVID-19.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), herd immunity is a situation in which sufficient proportions of a population are immune to an infectious disease to make its spread from person to person unlikely.

Dr. Gregory Poland, a Mayo Clinic infectious diseases expert and director of the Vaccine Research Group, explains the idea behind herd immunity.

https://mayoclinic.org

