Fugitive Extradited From Mexico

Sacramento, California - The Federal Bureau of Investigation Sacramento Field Office announces the extradition of Jose Cruz Naranjo Silva, 77, from Mexico.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department arrested Silva for committing a lewd or lascivious act with a child under the age of 14 and he was charged by the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office on July 20, 2006. Silva fled while on bail.

The FBI obtained a federal warrant for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution on May 9, 2008, at the request of the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department. The Mexican government recently located and arrested Silva in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. Mexican authorities detained him on August 19, 2019, pending extradition to the United States.

FBI agents escorted Silva from Mexico to Sacramento on January 3, 2020, and remanded him to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department for transport to the Sacramento County Jail.

The FBI Sacramento Field Office and FBI Legal Attaché in Mexico City, INTERPOL in Mexico City, Department of Justice Office of International Affairs, and the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office all worked collaboratively to facilitate Silva’s arrest and extradition.

Silva’s return was funded by the United States Government’s “Project Welcome Home,” which provides funding to assist in the transportation of federal fugitives to the United States.