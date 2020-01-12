News

Phoenix, Arizona - Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Monday that Fiat Chrysler restitution checks in the amount of $1,000 have been mailed to 1,614 Arizona consumers who owned or leased certain Jeep Grand Cherokee or Ram 1500 3.0L EcoDiesel vehicles. All checks must be deposited or cashed within 90 days of receiving them in the mail.

The restitution payments to consumers is part of a 2019 settlement between the Arizona Attorney General’s Office and Fiat Chrysler involving so-called “EcoDiesel” vehicles. The settlement resolved consumer fraud claims of deceptive marketing, selling, and leasing of 2014–2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ram 1500 3.0L EcoDiesel vehicles. Under the settlement with the Arizona Attorney General's Office, Fiat Chrysler agreed to pay restitution to Arizona consumers of up to $1,000 for a qualifying vehicle.

Consumers with questions should contact the Arizona’s Claims Administrator at (888) 764-8871 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , Monday through Friday 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., Arizona time.

The Fiat Chrysler settlement follows a 2018 settlement between the Arizona Attorney General’s Office and Volkswagen that provided restitution to more than 11,000 eligible Arizona consumers impacted by Volkswagen’s clean diesel scandal. Additionally, in January 2019, the Attorney General's Office filed a Consumer Fraud Lawsuit against Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC and its parent Daimler AG for allegedly defrauding Arizonans through the sales of certain “clean diesel” cars. This case is still ongoing.