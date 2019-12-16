White House Regarding the Visit of His Excellency Jimmy Morales, President of the Republic of Guatemala

News

Washington, DC - President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will welcome President Jimmy Morales and Mrs. Hilda Patricia Marroquín Argueta de Morales of the Republic of Guatemala to the White House tomorrow.

The visit is an opportunity to thank President Morales for being the first Central American leader to sign and implement the historic Asylum Cooperation Agreement with the United States. We will continue to work with Guatemala and our partners in the region to advance economic growth and prosperity.