Chinle Man Sentenced to 17.5 Years’ Prison for Second-Degree Murder

News

Phoenix, Arizona - On December 2, 2019, Marcus Bryan Lee, 26, of Chinle, Arizona, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Douglas L. Rayes to 17.5 years’ imprisonment. Lee had previously pleaded guilty to second degree murder.

On August 5, 2017, during an altercation, Lee stabbed the victim, who later died as a result. Agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation promptly began an investigation, which led to Lee’s arrest and prosecution. Lee is a member of the Navajo Nation, as was the victim, and the crime occurred near Pinon, Arizona, on the Navajo Nation Indian Reservation.

The investigation was conducted by agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The prosecution was handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney William G. Voit, District of Arizona, Phoenix.