President Donald J. Trump Is Ensuring That Forgotten Americans Are Forgotten No More

Washington, DC - "Every day, we are lifting our forgotten Americans off the sidelines, out of the margins, and back into the workforce." ~ President Donald J. Trump

DRIVING A RECORD-SETTING ECONOMY: The booming economy and strong labor market allow Americans of all backgrounds to find work and succeed.

The current labor market revival is not a continuation of past trends, but instead a direct result of President Trump’s pro-growth policies.

Since President Trump was elected, more than 7 million jobs have been added to our economy – surpassing the Congressional Budget Office’s predictions by 5 million jobs.

This year, the unemployment rate has fallen to 3.5%, its lowest level in 50 years. Unemployment for African Americans, Hispanic Americans, Asian Americans, veterans, individuals with disabilities, and those without a high school diploma have all reached record lows under President Trump.

The President’s policies are bringing people off the sidelines and into the labor force. The prime age labor force has grown by 2.1 million under President Trump.

The surge in labor demand has resulted in 7 million job openings, which outnumber job seekers by more than 1 million. Before President Trump took office, there had never been more recorded job openings than unemployed workers.



LOWERING INEQUALITY: President Trump’s policies are helping forgotten Americans across the country prosper, driving down income inequality.

Annual nominal wages grew by 3 percent in 2019 for the first time in a decade. Nominal wage growth has now been at or above 3 percent for 16 straight months.

Wage growth for many previously forgotten groups is now higher than wage growth for more advantaged groups. This is the case for lower-income workers compared to higher-income workers, workers compared to managers, and African Americans compared to white Americans. These income gains mark a fundamental change compared to before President Trump’s inauguration, contributing to reduced income inequality.

When measured as the share of income earned by the top 20 percent, income inequality fell in 2018 by the largest amount in over a decade. The Gini coefficient, an overall measure of inequality in the population, also fell in 2018.



LIFTING UP AMERICANS: The booming economy is lifting millions of Americans out of poverty and providing all people with the opportunity for a brighter future.