President Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Nominate Individuals to Key Administration Posts

Washington, DC - Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to nominate the following individuals to key positions in his Administration:

Hugh Nathanial Halpern of Virginia, to be Director of the Government Publishing Office.

Hugh Halpern previously served as the Director of Floor Operations in the Office of the Speaker of the House of Representatives before retiring in January 2019 after more than 30 years of service. During his career, he also served as staff director of the House Rules Committee and in various roles on other House committees, including Financial Services, Energy and Commerce, and Public Works and Transportation. He was the recipient of the McCormack Award of Excellence for Congressional Employees and holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree from the American University and a J.D. from the George Mason University School of Law.

Cynthia L. Attwood of Virginia, to be a Member of the Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

Cynthia L. Attwood has served as a Member of the Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission since February 2010. Previously, Ms. Attwood held several senior roles at the Department of Labor from 1979 to 2001, including Appellate Judge on the Administrative Review Board, and Associate Solicitor for Occupational Safety and Health and Associate Solicitor for Mine Safety and Health in the Office of the Solicitor. Ms. Attwood spent the early years of her legal career as an appellate attorney in the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice. Ms. Attwood received her B.A. from Oakland University and her J.D. from the University of Minnesota.