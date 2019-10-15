Sint Maarten Constitution Day

News

Washington, DC - Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State: "On behalf of the people of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Sint Maarten on your Constitution Day.

"The United States values our strong relationship with Sint Maarten. We commend your perseverance in rebuilding your nation and tourism industry following the devastating hurricanes of 2017. We look forward to expanding our collaboration through initiatives such as the U.S.-Caribbean Resilience Partnership and the U.S.-Caribbean 2020 Strategy.

"The United States wishes the people of Sint Maarten a happy Constitution Day."