Washington, DC - Eighteen Nominations Sent to the Senate:

NOMINATIONS SENT TO THE SENATE:

Fernando L. Aenlle-Rocha, of California, to be United States District Judge for the Central District of California, vice S. James Otero, retired.

Cynthia L. Attwood, of Virginia, to be a Member of the Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission for a term expiring April 27, 2025. (Reappointment)

Adam L. Braverman, of California, to be United States District Judge for the Southern District of California, vice Roger T. Benitez, retired.

Almo J. Carter, of the District of Columbia, to be a Commissioner of the United States Parole Commission for a term of six years, vice Cranston J. Mitchell, term expired.

Thomas B. Chapman, of Maryland, to be a Member of the National Transportation Safety Board for a term expiring December 31, 2023, vice Tho Dinh-Zarr, term expired.

Hugh Nathanial Halpern, of Virginia, to be Director of the Government Publishing Office, vice Davita Vance-Cooks.

Bernard Maurice Jones, II, of Oklahoma, to be United States District Judge for the Western District of Oklahoma, vice Joe L. Heaton, retired.

Amanda Wood Laihow, of Maine, to be a Member of the Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission for the remainder of a term expiring April 27, 2023, vice Heather L. MacDougall, resigned.

Sandy Nunes Leal, of California, to be United States District Judge for the Central District of California, vice Christina A. Snyder, retired.

Joseph Manso, of New York, a Career Member of the Senior Foreign Service, Class of Minister-Counselor, for the rank of Ambassador during his tenure of service as United States Representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

R. Shireen Matthews, of California, to be United States District Judge for the Southern District of California, vice Barry Ted Moskowitz, retired.

Jenny A. McGee, of Texas, to be an Assistant Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development, vice R. David Harden.

Thomas Michael O’Connor, of Texas, to be United States Marshal for the Southern District of Texas for the term of four years, vice Gary Blankinship, term expired.

Rick Lloyd Richmond, of California, to be United States District Judge for the Central District of California, vice Manuel L. Real, retired.

Stephen Sidney Schwartz, of Virginia, to be a Judge of the United States Court of Federal Claims for a term of fifteen years, vice Marian Blank Horn, term expired.

Dorothy Shea, of North Carolina, a Career Member of the Senior Foreign Service, Class of Minister-Counselor, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Lebanese Republic.

John Joseph Sullivan, of Maryland, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Russian Federation.

Stephen A. Vaden, of Tennessee, to be a Judge of the United States Court of International Trade, vice Delissa A. Ridgway, retired.