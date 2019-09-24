President Donald J. Trump Approves South Dakota Disaster Declaration

News

Washington, DC - Yesterday, President Donald J. Trump declared that a major disaster exists in the State of South Dakota and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms and flooding from May 26 to June 7, 2019.

Federal funding is available to State, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms and flooding in the counties of Aurora, Bennett, Brule, Butte, Campbell, Custer, Deuel, Fall River, Gregory, Haakon, Hamlin, Hanson, Jackson, Jones, Lyman, Meade, Mellette, Pennington, Sanborn, Todd, Tripp, Turner, Union, Walworth, and Ziebach and the Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation and the Rosebud Reservation.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Pete Gaynor, Acting Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named James R. Stephenson as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the State and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.