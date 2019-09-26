President Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Appoint Personnel to Key Administration Posts

News

Washington, DC - Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to appoint the following individuals to key positions in his Administration:

Caroline Grace Vanvick of South Carolina, to be an Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs, Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Caroline Vanvick serves as Acting Assistant Secretary and Deputy Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs at the Department of Housing and Urban Development, overseeing the Department’s communications efforts, media affairs, and public outreach. Ms. Vanvick previously served as a communications director and senior spokeswoman for representatives in both the United States Senate and House of Representatives. Before her service in the Federal Government, Ms. Vanvick managed operations for a small communications business in South Carolina. She earned a B.A. from the College of Charleston and lives in Washington, D.C.

Robert Dole of Kansas, to be a Member of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Memorial Commission.