Governor Ducey Urges Congress To Ratify USMCA In Washington D.C.

Washington, DC - Governor Doug Ducey last week joined the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Washington D.C. to urge Congress to ratify the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). The governor spoke about the significant economic impact trade has in Arizona, including the more than 228,000 Arizona jobs that are supported by the state's trade relationships with Canada and Mexico.

Arizonans can see which of their representatives support USMCA and get more information at USMCANow.org.

U.S. News & World Report: Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey Pushes New North American Trade Agreement

"Arizonans appear to be ramping up pressure on federal lawmakers to approve a renegotiated trade agreement with Mexico and Canada, joining business leaders and members of President Donald Trump's administration in lobbying lawmakers returning to Capitol Hill this week from their August recess."

KJZZ: Gov. Doug Ducey Lobbies Congress To Ratify USMCA

"Now that Mexico’s legislature has ratified the newly revised North American trade agreement, Ducey joined the U.S. Chamber of Commerce to urge Congress to support the USMCA...

"Ducey also pointed out that Mexico is Arizona’s number one trading partner and the USMCA has the support of Mexico’s own U.S. ambassador, as well as Arizona U.S. Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Martha McSally."

Fronteras: Pence, Ducey Lobby For Trade Deal With Mexico, Canada

"Pence also highlighted what he said were some of the key advantages of the deal, including making it easier for U.S. energy companies to sell oil to Canada and Mexico, and to create incentives for car manufacturers to make more components in North America."

Arizona Public Media: Gov Ducey Pushing For Ratification Of North American Trade Deal

"Gov. Doug Ducey used a meeting at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce to call for the ratification of the new tri-national trade deal between the U.S., Mexico and Canada, known as the USMCA.

"The deal would replace NAFTA, which was passed in 1989."

Cronkite News: Ducey Brings Pitch For New North American Trade Deal To Washington

"Ducey and Arizona Chamber of Commerce President Glenn Hamer, speaking to a meeting of U.S. Chamber of Commerce members from around the country, said the deal designed to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement is long overdue."