FTC Revises List of Companies Subject to Broadband Privacy Study

Washington, DC - The Federal Trade Commission has revised the list of companies from which it is seeking information as part of its examination of broadband companies’ privacy practices.

In March, the FTC announced it was sending orders seeking information about their privacy practices to AT&T Inc., AT&T Mobility LLC, Comcast Cable Communications doing business as Xfinity, Google Fiber Inc., T-Mobile US Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., and Cellco Partnership doing business as Verizon Wireless.

To ensure it receives the most relevant and accurate information, the FTC has withdrawn the orders to AT&T Inc., and Verizon Communications Inc., and is instead sending orders to: AT&T’s advertising subsidiary, Appnexus Inc.; Verizon Online LLC, Verizon’s wireline advertising subsidiary; and another Verizon advertising subsidiary, Oath Americas Inc. The FTC is also sending a new request to Charter Communications Inc., which is the nation’s second largest cable provider.

As previously announced, the FTC is seeking information on the categories of personal information collected about consumers or their devices; copies of the companies’ notices and disclosures to consumers about their data collection practices; whether the companies offer consumers choices about the collection, retention, use, and disclosure of personal information; and procedures and processes for allowing consumers to access, correct, or delete their personal information.

The Commission is authorized to issue the Orders to File a Special Report by Section 6(b) of the FTC Act. The Commission vote to issue the four new orders and rescind the two previous orders was 5-0.