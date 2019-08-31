Malaysia National Day

News

Washington, DC - Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo: "On behalf of the government of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Malaysia as you celebrate your National Day on August 31.

"Over the past 62 years of Malaysia’s independence, our countries have forged close bonds rooted in our common interests to promote prosperity and stability in the Indo-Pacific. Our security, economic, and people-to-people ties continue to grow stronger each day. We look forward to many more years of friendship and cooperation between our two countries.

"Please accept our best wishes for peace, prosperity, and happiness as all Malaysians celebrate this joyous occasion."