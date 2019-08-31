Sanctioning of Four Financial Facilitators for Hamas

News

Washington, DC - Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo: "The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), in partnership with the Sultanate of Oman, sanctioned today four financial facilitators responsible for moving tens of millions of dollars between Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF) and Hamas’s Izz-Al-Din Al-Qassam Brigades in Gaza.

"OFAC designated Muhammad Sarur, Kamal Abdelrahman Aref Awad, Fawaz Mahmud Ali Nasser, and Muhammad Kamal al-Ayy under Executive Order (E.O.) 13224, which targets terrorists and those providing support to terrorists or acts of terrorism.

"... designation reflects our determination to counter Iran’s malign influence and the financial, material, or technological support, or financial or other services to or in support of Hamas. We will continue to target individuals and entities involved in financing and providing support to Hamas and their destabilizing violence against Israel and the Palestinian people."