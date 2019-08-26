Border Patrol Arrests Criminal Aliens in the RIo Grande Valley

News

Edinburg, Texas - U.S. Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley Sector identify and arrest an MS-13 gang member and a sex offender in separate incidents.

On August 14, 2019, agents apprehended a group of twelve subjects attempting to illegally enter the United States near Rio Grande City, Texas. During record checks, agents discovered one of the subjects is a member of the Mara Salvatrucha gang, commonly referred to as MS-13.

On August 15, 2019, Falfurrias agents patrolling in Brooks County encountered a group of ten illegal aliens attempting to circumvent the immigration checkpoint. During processing, record checks on one of the subjects revealed a July 2016 arrest in Wyoming, Michigan, for criminal sexual assault of a victim between 13 – 15 years of age and accosting children for immoral purposes. The man pled guilty to both charges and received a sentence of one year in prison.

Both subjects will be processed accordingly.