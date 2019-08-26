San Luis CBP Officers Arrest Meth Smuggler

News

San Luis, Arizona - U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers arrested a Somerton resident for attempting to smuggle nearly four pounds of meth through the Port of San Luis.

San Luis drug load.

Officers referred a 28-year-old U.S. citizen for an additional inspection of his Nissan sedan as he attempted to enter the country Monday night. While searching the vehicle, officers discovered packages of meth within the vehicle’s backseats.

Officers seized the drugs, worth approximately $3,500, and the vehicle. The subject was arrested and turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

Federal law allows officers to charge individuals by complaint, a method that allows the filing of charges for criminal activity without inferring guilt. An individual is presumed innocent unless and until competent evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

