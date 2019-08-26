Border Patrol Nabs Nearly 200 In Remote Southwest New Mexico

News

Antelope Wells, New Mexico - United States Border Patrol agents working in Antelope Wells, New Mexico apprehended another large group of illegal aliens early August 18.

The 194 illegal aliens in this group and like many others before was comprised primarily of Central American families and unaccompanied juveniles.

Large group at Antelope Wells.

At approximately 3 a.m. Sunday, Border Patrol agents encountered the group illegally entering the United States at the Camp Bounds Forward Operating Base adjacent to the Antelope Wells Port of Entry. The majority of illegal aliens in this groups were from Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador.

During initial medical screening, a 7-year-old child traveling with a parent was diagnosed with a high fever and was transported to a hospital by helicopter for immediate treatment. The child was diagnosed with the flu and has since been released from the hospital and returned to U. S. Border Patrol custody. During initial medical screenings other individuals were diagnosed with lice or scabies.

Though recent monthly figures show a decrease in apprehensions, the U.S. Border Patrol continues to arrest high numbers of illegal aliens entering the United States compared to last year. This high number of apprehensions continue to present a challenge to our border operations as this remains a national security and humanitarian crisis.

“Large groups like these exacerbate the current immigration process further impacting our workforce, facilities, and resources,” said Interim Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez. I commend the incredible work of our Border Patrol Agents who continue to push forward through this border crisis.”

This is the second large group during the month of August in the El Paso Sector. This fiscal year, the El Paso Sector has surpassed 172,000 apprehensions compared to over 31,000 for the entire fiscal year 2018.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol and remain anonymous by calling 1-800-635-2509 toll free.