Border Patrol Arrests Previously Deported Child Abuser

News

Ajo, Arizona - U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a man convicted of child abuse in Maricopa County after he re-entered the country illegally through the desert.

Photo Courtesy of U.S.

Customs and Border

Protection

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents patrolling east of Ajo arrested two Mexican nationals illegally present in the United States Monday evening. After the men’s fingerprints were taken at the Ajo Border Patrol Station, agents discovered that 25-year-old Daniel Villa-Garcia had a felony conviction.

Villa-Garcia was convicted of child abuse in September 2017 and received a suspended sentence of 10 years’ probation. Villa-Garcia, who has been deported seven times for illegally entering the United States, faces new immigration violations and possibly charges for re-entry of a convicted felon.

All persons apprehended by the Border Patrol undergo criminal history checks using biometrics to ensure illegal aliens with criminal histories are positively identified.