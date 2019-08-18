Border Patrol Agents Arrest 12 Illegal Aliens, 3 Smugglers in 2 Failed Smuggling Attempts

News

Del Rio, Texas - U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Del Rio Sector arrested a 29-year-old United States citizen, a 36-year-old Mexican national and one juvenile for attempting to smuggle 12 undocumented immigrants in two separate smuggling incidents on August 10th.

“We have recently seen more juveniles risking their future by engaging in criminal acts,” said Del Rio Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Randy M. Davis. “Del Rio Sector will continue to work with local law enforcement officials to combat this trend and to maintain a safe environment for the surrounding communities.”

Agents assigned to the Brackettville Station performed a vehicle stop on a Chevrolet Tahoe traveling west on Ranch Road 334. After a brief immigration inspection, agents arrested a 36-year-old Mexican national and a 29-year-old United States Citizen for attempting to smuggle seven illegal immigrants.

On the same day, agents from the Carrizo Springs Station responded to a call regarding a possible smuggling attempt. A Dimmit County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Ford F-250. However, the driver accelerated and attempted to flee. After a short pursuit, the driver ultimately yielded to deputies. Border Patrol agents responding to the area arrested the driver, a 17-year-old United States citizen, for attempting to smuggle five suspected illegal immigrants. The vehicle was reported stolen out of San Antonio. Fictitious license plates were utilized on both vehicles involved in the smuggling events. All 12 undocumented immigrants - six Mexican nationals, one Ecuadorian national, two Guatemalan nationals and three Honduran nationals - were processed per U.S. Customs and Border Protection guidelines.

The driver and passenger of the Tahoe were turned over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations for federal prosecution.

The juvenile was turned over to Dimmit County Sheriff’s Office and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest, and use of a fictitious license plate.

All individuals apprehended by the U.S. Border Patrol undergo criminal history checks utilizing multiple databases including the use of biometrics to ensure those with criminal history are positively identified regardless of their immigration status.