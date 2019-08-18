Border Patrol Arrests Convicted Child Rapist-Previously Deported Man Attempted to Re-enter the U.S.

News

Tucson, Arizona - U.S. Border Patrol agents near Naco arrested a previously deported sex offender Wednesday.

Photo Courtesy of U.S. Customs and

Border Protection

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents from the Brian A. Terry Station arrested 37-year-old Carlos Blancas-Rojas for being illegally present in the United States. During processing, agents conducting records checks discovered the Mexican national had been convicted by the state of Washington of Rape of a Child, a felony, in 2008.

Records checks further revealed Blancas-Rojas has an active warrant in Washington and that he has twice been removed from the United States, his second deportation following his felony conviction.

While held in federal custody, Blancas-Rojas awaits prosecution for the illegal re-entry of a previously deported aggravated felon.

All persons apprehended by the Border Patrol undergo criminal history checks using biometrics to ensure illegal aliens with criminal histories are positively identified.