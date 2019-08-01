FTC Releases Agenda for Loot Box Workshop on August 7

News

Washington, DC - The FTC has released the final agenda for its August 7, 2019 workshop that will examine consumer protection issues related to video game “loot boxes,” in-game rewards players can buy while playing a video game.

Andrew Smith, Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, will provide opening remarks at the workshop, which will focus on the marketing and use of loot boxes and other in-game purchases, and the potential behavioral impact of these virtual rewards on consumers.

The workshop will feature three panel discussions. The first panel will explore the role of loot boxes and similar mechanics in the video game ecosystem and the impact of these monetization models on end users. It will be followed by a discussion on the potential social, psychological, and economic motivations associated with loot box spending. The last panel will focus on current initiatives for disclosing in‐game micro-transactions and explore ideas for other mechanisms that may enhance consumer protection.

The workshop, which is free and open to the public, will begin at 10 a.m. ET and take place at the Constitution Center, 400 7th St., SW, Washington, D.C., and will be webcast live on the FTC’s website. Directions to the Constitution Center building as well as public comments submitted about the workshop are available on the event webpage.