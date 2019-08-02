News

Washington, DC - Presidential Message on the 230th Anniversary of the United States Customs Service:

Today, our Nation commemorates 230 years of the United States Customs Service, a precursor to United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP). We pause to recognize the men and women of CBP and the contributions they make, alongside the rest of our law enforcement community, to our country’s prosperity and security.

On July 31, 1789, President George Washington signed the fifth law in our Nation’s history, a Bill to govern the “Collection of the Duties imposed by law on the tonnage of ships or vessels, and on goods, wares and merchandises imported into the United States.” Although it has existed in different forms since the 18th century, the Customs Service has always stayed true to its original mission: to protect our country’s borders and preserve the integrity of our ports of entry. In 2003, CBP was formed to carry forward the Customs Service’s founding mission into the 21st century. Since then, CBP has developed into one of the world’s largest law enforcement organizations and helped ensure the safety and prosperity of our Nation.

Far too often, however, the brave men and women of CBP do not receive the credit they deserve. My Administration stands proudly as they work to stop the flow of drugs and violence crossing over into our great country. We will continue to ensure that all of our law enforcement personnel have the resources and training they need to protect our homeland, safeguard our citizens, and address the crisis at our southern border.

On this day, we recognize the historical importance of the Customs Service, and we commend the more than 60,000 CBP employees for their efforts to protect the American people.