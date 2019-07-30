Murder suspect Jimmy Siders captured in Tucson

News

Tucson, Arizona - Yesterday afternoon, Jimmy Siders, 37, was captured in Tucson by members of the Arizona WANTED Violent Offenders Task Force, along with members of the New York/New Jersey (NY/NJ) Regional Fugitive Task Force on a warrant issued for Homicide out of New York City.

“Jimmy Siders has been on the run for 9 years after killing a college student during what New York City Detectives believe was a “drug rip-off”. Detectives and the U.S. Marshals New/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force remained vigilant and after years of following leads finally tracked him to Tucson,” said U.S. Marshal for the District of Arizona David Gonzales. “The arrest of Siders demonstrates what local and federal law enforcement agencies can accomplish by working together in making our communities safe.” On September 29, 2010, Siders attempted to rob Max Moreno, a Pace University student, during a drug deal. Siders demanded the victim’s drugs and money, but when Moreno refused Siders and at least one accomplice attacked the victim vigorously striking him in the head and then killing him by shooting Moreno. During the investigation and active pursuit by law enforcement to find Siders it was discovered that he fled to Arizona to evade arrest and prosecution for the murder.



This past week, detectives with the New York Police Department (NYPD) and the U.S. Marshals NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force developed further information that Siders was residing in the Tucson area and requested the assistance of the AZ WANTED Violent Offenders Task Force in locating and apprehending him. Siders was identified at an apartment complex near East Fort Lowell Rd and Columbus Blvd and taken into custody without incident. After his arrest, officers discovered that Siders had been residing in Tucson under the name of “Ryan Wilder” and had obtained identification reflecting that name.



Siders was booked into the Pima County Jail to await his return to New York, NY, where he will face charges for Homicide. Raymond Rizzo, an accomplice in the slaying, has been convicted in the murder of Moreno.



The United States Marshals Service is the nation’s oldest federal law enforcement agency. Annually, U.S. Marshals arrest more than 50 percent of all federal fugitives and serve more federal warrants than all other federal agencies combined. For more information on USMS Fifteen Most Wanted fugitives and USMS Major Cases, go to www.usmarshals.gov.