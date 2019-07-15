President Donald J. Trump Approves Oklahoma Disaster Declaration

News

Washington, DC - President Donald J. Trump declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Oklahoma and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds, and flooding during the period of April 30 to May 1, 2019.

Federal funding is available to State, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, and flooding in the counties of Alfalfa, Atoka, Bryan, Coal, Craig, Kay, Lincoln, Love, Major, Noble, Nowata, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Stephens, and Tillman.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Pete Gaynor, Acting Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named Gerard M. Stolar as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

Damage assessments are continuing in other areas, and more counties and additional forms of assistance may be designated after the assessments are fully completed.