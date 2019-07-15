Proudly Made in the USA: President Donald J. Trump is Leading a Resurgence of American Manufacturing

News

Washington, DC - "We want to build, create, and grow more products in our country using American labor, American goods, and American grit. When we purchase products made in the USA, the profits stay here, the revenue stays here, and the jobs - maybe most importantly of all - they stay right here in the USA." ~ President Donald J. Trump

TAKING PRIDE IN AMERICAN-MADE PRODUCTS: President Donald J. Trump is honored to showcase the hard work of American producers from across the country.

Today, President Trump is welcoming businesses from across the country to the White House to showcase the products that they make right here in America. Products from all 50 States will be showcased at the White House. This year marks the third consecutive year President Trump has hosted a Made in America event at the White House.

Businesses both big and small from a wide range of industries will showcase their incredible work.

American-made products being showcased at the White House include: Zippo lighters made in Pennsylvania, Airstream trailers made in Ohio, Buck Knives made in Idaho, Nokona baseball gloves made in Texas, and more.



STRENGTHENING BUY AMERICAN REQUIREMENTS: President Trump is making sure the Government maximizes its use of American-made products.

President Trump is signing an executive order taking steps to strengthen the standards used under the Buy American Act. This follows multiple other executive orders by President Trump aiming to strengthen Buy American and Hire American.

The President is directing his Administration to consider tightening the preference requirements for Federal acquisitions and when foreign products can be used.

The President is committed to increasing the impact of the Buy American Act to the fullest extent possible. The Buy American Act creates a preference for American-made goods in purchases by the Federal Government.



RESTORING AMERICAN MANUFACTURING: President Trump is ushering in a new age of American manufacturing as factories roar back to life and blue collar workers thrive.