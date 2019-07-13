President Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Nominate Personnel to Key Administration Posts

News

Washington, DC - Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to nominate the following individuals to key positions in his Administration:

Sung Y. Kim of California, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Indonesia.

Sung Y. Kim is a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, class of Career Minister, and currently serves as Ambassador to the Philippines. Ambassador Kim’s extensive history of public service at the Department of State, including as Ambassador to the Republic of Korea, Special Envoy for the Six Party Talks, Director of the Office of Korean Affairs, Special Representative for North Korea Policy, and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State in the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs. Earlier in his career, Ambassador Kim served as a Political Officer at the Embassies in Seoul, Republic of Korea, Tokyo, Japan, and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Ambassador Kim earned his B.A. from the University of Pennsylvania, J.D. from Loyola University Law School, and Masters of Law from the London School of Economics and Political Science. Ambassador Kim received the Presidential Meritorious Honor Award in 2018, and he speaks Korean and Japanese.

Adam Seth Boehler of Louisiana, to be Chief Executive Officer of the United States International Development Finance Corporation.

Adam Seth Boehler currently serves as Senior Advisor to the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, Deputy Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and Director of the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Innovation. Mr. Boehler is founder and former CEO of Landmark Health, which provides affordable in-home medical care for 100,000 vulnerable people and employs 1,000 people in the United States and India. Adam graduated magna cum laude from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.