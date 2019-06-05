USDA Offers Food Safety Tips for Areas Affected by Flooding in the Midwest

News

Washington, DC - The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing food safety recommendations for those who impacted by ongoing flooding in the Central and Southern United States.

Historic flooding along the Arkansas, Mississippi and Missouri Rivers has forced hundreds of roads to close and inundated thousands of homes and businesses. Heavy rainfall over the past few weeks shattered records for May throughout the region, swelling rivers to record levels in parts of Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. According to the Army Corps of Engineers, 80 flood gauges running through 10 states - from North Dakota to Louisiana - are indicating major flooding, the highest category. In addition to this record flooding, according to the National Hurricane Center Tropical Storm Barry could trigger more heavy downpours from the southern Plains into the lower Mississippi Valley from Wednesday through late this week.

Flooding can compromise the safety of stored food. Residents impacted by floods should pay close attention to the forecast. FSIS recommends that consumers take the following steps to reduce food waste and the risk of foodborne illness during this and other emergency events.

Plan Ahead If You Can

If possible, raise refrigerators and freezers off the floor, putting cement blocks under their corners.

Move canned goods and other foods that are kept in the basement or low cabinets to a higher area.

Food Safety After a Flood