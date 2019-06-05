Denmark Constitution Day

News

Washington, DC - Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo: "On behalf of the people and Government of the United States, Tillykke! I extend my sincere congratulations on your Constitution Day. We celebrate alongside you the commemoration of the 170 years since Denmark formed its first Constitution. The holding of national elections on Constitution Day this year serves as a vibrant reminder of Denmark’s proud democratic heritage that flows from the Danish Constitution.

"We have accomplished much together this past year and I look forward to continuing to work together. I was pleased to meet with Foreign Minister Anders Samuelsen during the Arctic Council Ministerial Meeting in May. I thank him and the people of Denmark for our great partnership not only in the Arctic, but also on vital global issues including support of Interim President Guaido in Venezuela, holding Russia accountable for its aggression against Ukraine, and Denmark’s contributions to Operation Inherent Resolve to defeat ISIS across the globe. Denmark is a steadfast NATO Ally.

"Our partnership with Denmark is wide and multifaceted. The United States is committed to deepening that partnership with the people of the Kingdom of Denmark. My best wishes to you all on your Constitution Day."