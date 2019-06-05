Purdue Agriculture and Extension provide resources for delayed planting decisions

News

West Lafayette, Indiana - As inclement weather continues to delay planting of corn and soybeans across Indiana, Purdue Extension and the College of Agriculture’s Center for Commercial Agriculture have created a series of videos to assist producers with decisions related to delayed planting and crop management.

Purdue Extension specialists produced several videos to assist with difficult planting considerations this season. The specialists discuss corn and soybean related matters including historical perspectives of late planting, late hour field preparation decisions, management decisions with late planting and soybean management in fields intended for corn. The videos were developed by Bob Nielsen, Extension corn specialist, Shaun Casteel, Extension soybean specialist, Bill Johnson, Extension weed specialist, and John Obermeyer, Integrated Pest Management specialist.

The Center for Commercial Agriculture’s hour-long video – available at https://purdue.edu/commercialag – addresses crop insurance questions, provides planting options, analyzes multiple scenarios for planting and yield, and also offers an early interpretation of the United States Department of Agriculture’s May 23 announcement of the 2019 Market Facilitation Program to support farmers.

“Continuous rain delays have pushed back corn and soybean planting across most of the Corn Belt, so we recorded this program to help producers evaluate their options moving forward,” Mintert says. “During the program, we also discussed the possible impact of the USDA’s 2019 Market Facilitation Program and presented planting crop insurance alternatives along with key corn and soybean management considerations when planting is delayed.”

The following list provides contacts for specific issues facing producers.

